Who were Mark Robins first 5 signings as Coventry boss and where are they now?

With his three year anniversary at the club coming last month and the issues he has had to deal with off the field, Mark Robins success at Coventry City has become more extraordinary by the day. Guiding the Sky Blues to a check-a-trade trophy final win in his first season, promotion to league one in 17/18, and now on the verge of masterminding a second promotion in three years this season.

Robins can reflect on his current tenure at Coventry as a hugely successful one, with Championship football likely to be on the horizon come August. Here are Robins first 5 signings for Coventry and what they have gone onto achieve since:

Michael Doyle

Former Republic of Ireland international Doyle previously spent eight years with the Sky Blues, making over 250 appearances between 2003 and 2011.

He was signed from Portsmouth on a free transfer and was Robins first signing for Coventry. The veteran central midfielder added some much-needed experience in the middle of the park, whilst his leadership off the field was instrumental in their promotion to League One that year, featuring 44 times.

He continued to play a role as a figurehead in the Coventry side, the captain and all-round leader started in their first 23 games back in League One, an extraordinary achievement for a 37-year-old. However, his short-lived return to Coventry was cut short when struggling League Two side Notts County came calling in January, Doyle jumped ship in an attempt to save them from relegation.

Unfortunately, County’s relegation was confirmed on the final day, with Doyle now plying his trade in the National League.

Liam Kelly

Robins continued to sign players with leadership expertise by bringing in a central midfielder in the shape of Liam Kelly from Leyton Orient.

The former 30-year-old captain played 33 times on the way to their promotion in the 17/18, impressing with his domineering displays in the middle of the park alongside veteran Michael Doyle.

Whilst Coventry continues to fly high in League One, Kelly remains a key component to their success by captaining the side and should Coventry win promotion back to the Championship, this will be partly down to Kelly’s impact where he sets an example not just on the field, but off it too.

Liam O’Brien

During the 17/18 summer transfer window, Mark Robins also signed another Portsmouth player on a free transfer in the shape of Liam O’Brien, the least successful of his first five signings.

The goalkeeper, who was signed as a back-up to first-choice Lee Burge, only featured 7 times in League Two as he struggled to manoeuvre his goalkeeping compatriot.

With O’Brien struggling to break into the first-team set up in the following seasons, he moved to National League side Yeovil where he has only played 6 times this campaign.

Dominic Hyam

A first-team regular now under Mark Robins was originally signed for Coventry’s youth set up where he played a starring role, earning him a call up to the first-team later on in the 17/18 promotion-winning campaign.

The centre back, who can also operate at right-back, has been influential in Mark Robin’s three-year stay at the Sky Blues after signing on a free transfer from Reading. The 24-year-old has become an integral part of their defence, featuring 29 times in League One, scoring twice.

Maxime Biamou

Maxime Biamou joined on an undisclosed fee from Sutton United following his performances in the FA Cup in the 16/17 season. Sutton reached the fifth round of the competition for the first time in their history, with Biamou netting three times along the way.

The French-born striker played 29 times in Coventry’s promotion to League One, although the majority of his playing time came off the bench as Mark McNulty made the striker position his own. Limited to starting opportunities, Biamou managed to score five and assist five in a season he could regard as a success.

Biamou became a disconsolate figure in the 18/19 season where he only managed five appearances but has managed to win over Robins again this campaign where he has scored four and assisted two in 14 substitute appearances.