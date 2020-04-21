“I’ve learnt so much from him” – West Brom youngster reveals influence of Baggies veteran Brunt

Speaking to the club’s official website, West Brom’s young defender Dara O’Shea has revealed that he has learnt the most from stalwart midfielder Chris Brunt in the early stages of his senior career.

Republic of Ireland youngster Dara O’Shea has broken into Slaven Bilic’s first-team plans at West Brom during the second half of this season, becoming the Baggies’ starting right-back. He made his debut in the EFL Cup earlier this season and after some impressive performances in January, O’Shea has nailed down the spot at right-back ahead of Darnell Furlong.

Now, the 21-year-old defender has spoken to the club’s official website in a Q&A with their official media. O’Shea was asked which player he has learnt the most from in his time with the club, revealing that veteran midfielder Chris Brunt has taught him the most. He said:

“Brunty. Even though I don’t play in the same position as him I’ve still learnt so much from him. He’s been the Club captain ever since I signed here and way before that too, so I’ve seen how he leads the team and how instrumental he is in the dressing room. I’ve also learnt an endless amount from training and playing alongside him too.”

Brunt has been with West Brom a hefty 13 years, joining from Sheffield Wednesday back in 2007. The 35-year-old has registered over 400 career appearances for the club. His deal runs out at the end of the season and it is seeming increasingly likely that he will be departing this summer.