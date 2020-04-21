Stan Collymore offers his verdict on season resumption plans – Leeds United and West Brom will be happy

Stan Collymore has offered his verdict on plans for the season to be resumed which will be of comfort to Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion fans in his column for The Mirror.

In recent reports, the Brighton & Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom has suggested that no clubs should be relegated from the Premier League this season due to the suspension of the current campaign because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Collymore has admitted that he agreed all three clubs in the bottom three should remain in the top flight and the top two in the Championship should be promoted meaning there would be 22 teams in the league and that five teams should be relegated at the end of next season.

However, he has now had a change of heart and said: “I’ve changed my mind and, if we do reach a stage where a line has to be drawn through the season, then I see no option but for the three teams at the bottom to go down.”

“I say that with a heavy heart ­because it would mean my club, Aston Villa, being relegated with Norwich and Bournemouth. Although the caveat is we’d have to level the playing field by making sure all top-flight clubs had played 29 matches.”

“That would mean Sheffield United versus Villa and Manchester City-Arsenal being played behind closed doors. And if Villa win, great, they stay up. But if they lose, they’re down – tough luck and lump it,” Collymore continued.

“I know people will argue the clubs signed up to a 38-game competition and that they shouldn’t be relegated if the season isn’t fulfilled, but we’re never going to get a perfect solution. I’d argue teams shouldn’t be in that position after 29 games, so they only have themselves to blame.”

Collymore’s comments will be of interest to Leeds United and West Brom but of course it is not him who will make the ultimate decision. There are a host of plans being discussed and all of them have their pros and cons but one way or another a solution must be found.