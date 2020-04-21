Leeds United definitely “plan to target” star defender White next season – Hay’s caveat

Leeds United solidified defensively as an outfit when Pontus Jansson and Kyle Bartley teamed up at the back for the Whites under Garry Monk’s season in charge. Leakiness was replaced by a much more watertight unit and the improvement with those two at the heart of defence was obvious. There was understandable palpitations from Leeds fans when it was announced that Jansson was on his way out last summer and that a youngster called Ben White was to be his replacement.

However, over his first few appearances for the Whites, the on-loan Brighton youngster showed just why he was highly-rated by the powers that be at Elland Road. He’s gone on to improve game after game for Leeds and show the kind of form and potential that Bielsa et al knew was in him. Such is his showing at Elland Road that Phil Hay, writing for The Athletic, says that the club aim is a “plan to target White again if promotion to the Premier League materialises.”

However, Hay does lay a caveat at the feet of any Leeds United fans who might get excited at such a proposition of their club going in for Ben White. Brighton are under no compunction to sell White and there is definite interest from the likes of Liverpool and both Manchester clubs. This all leaves Hay to state that Leeds “have modest expectations of making a long-term transfer happen.”

In an ideal world, Leeds United getting promoted and managing to get a permanent hold of Ben White would be the cherry on the top of a very delicious cake. He is the epitome of a modern defender: comfortable on the ball, solid in the tackle and assured when playing the ball out from the back. The Brighton youngster has shown just why he’s justifying all the interest being shown in him.

What has happened is that, in essence, Marcelo Bielsa has improved Ben White beyond what Brighton could have even begun to imagine might happen. In doing so, Leeds United’s legendary coach has likely improved him out of the Whites price range and into one where the Liverpools and Manchesters of the Premier League don’t even blink at doing business.