“Players remain in good shape” – Preston boss Alex Neil pleased about players efforts from home

Speaking to the Lancashire Post, Preston North End manager Alex Neil insists that the player’s homeworking efforts are keeping his squad in good shape ready for when the action continues, whenever that may be.

Whilst the continuation of the season is yet to be confirmed with the games set to be played behind closed doors, managers are being proactive in this period by monitoring the efforts of their players from home.

The squad are working through individual fitness programmes at home as well as doing group sessions via Face Time and Zoom.

The importance of these sessions will be highlighted when the players get back into competitive action, and with the season far from reaching its eventual conclusion, Preston will be hoping to cement their place in the play-off places.

The Lilywhites find themselves in sixth place on 56 points, a point ahead of Bristol City, but a further four behind fifth-placed Nottingham Forest.

Whilst hard-work is something that should be reinstated by every coach in the division behind the scenes, Neil has stressed that this period has been crucial for some of his squad to have a rest, with the 37 games played so far taking its toll on some of the older heads in the side.

The dates in place for the squad to make their return to training are provisional, as each team continues to follow the Government’s guidelines and the relevant health bodies. It is therefore unlikely that his side will return to training on the provisional date of May 16.

Neil said: “The biggest thing for the players is their fitness levels.

“The sports science and physio departments are in touch with the players to make sure they are okay on that front. “Mick Kearns who does the strength work here, holds a group session with them, the lads log in to do that together. “That is something the players can do at their leisure, log on and have a look at the analysis we have done. Neil also suggested that football has taken a back seat for now, but insists that nothing won’t crop up that he isn’t aware of, he added: “From a football point of view, we have downloaded bits about the nine clubs we still have to play. “Just at the moment the lads are just tying to stay occupied. “Football is having to take a back seat until we have more knowledge about what is going to happen in the weeks and months ahead. “We have got all the footage from the games this season and with us coming towards the end of the second round of games, there is not really anything that is going to crop up that we aren’t aware of.”