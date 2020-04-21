Noel Whelan tips Swansea City loanee to join Rangers next season

Noel Whelan has tipped Swansea City loanee Rhian Brewster to join Rangers next season due to Steven Gerrard’s connection with former club Liverpool as reported by Football Insider.

Brewster has been on loan at the Welsh club since January and has scored four goals in 11 appearances for the Championship side but with them looking unlikely to win promotion, this could pave the way for a move to the SPL on a loan deal.

The 20-year-old has also attracted Leeds United but they could face a battle from Rangers who are looking to increase their attacking options with the future of Alfredo Morelos in doubt despite his contract not expiring until 2023.

Whelan has suggested that with Gerrard still holding a huge affiliation with Brewster’s parent club Liverpool, he could be looking to sign him. “Gerrard needs striking options. Defoe is coming to the back end of his career and I think Morelos will leave.”

“Brewster might be the key player that Steven thinks he can take for a year. He is a fox in the box and that is what teams want.”

“Let him have that full preseason with the team and get bedded in. With the likes of Ryan Kent, who Rhian will already know, that relationship will ease him in and of course, he will know Steven as well. Steven will know what kind of character and quality he is getting from the player.”

Should the deal for Brewster materialise, it wouldn’t be the first time he has used his Liverpool connections to his advantage with Ryan Kent, Sheyi Ojo and Ovie Ejaria all having enjoyed short spells with the Scottish side.

Swansea may be hoping to bring Brewster back to the Liberty Stadium next season but with Premier League football looking unlikely, it may prove to be a difficult move to pull off.