Who were Paul Cook’s first 5 signings as Wigan Athletic boss and where are they now?

Paul Cook took charge of Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2017, switching from Portsmouth to the Latics after shortly their relegation from the Championship was confirmed.

Upon his arrival at the DW Stadium, Paul Cook was challenged with reshaping and rebuilding his Wigan Athletic side. The 53-year-old made 12 signings in his first window with Wigan, seven joining permanently and five on loan. Here, we take a look at who his first five signings with the club were and where they are now.

1. Chey Dunkley

The list starts off well for Wigan and Paul Cook. His first signing for the Latics was centre-back Chey Dunkley, snapping him up on a free transfer from Oxford United. The centre-back starred in his first season with the club, playing 50 times across all competitions as they won the League One title ahead of 2nd placed Blackburn.

Dunkley remains a fixture in Cook’s starting 11 now, registering 117 appearances for the club since joining. The Jamaican defender has proved to be a goal threat as well as a solid defender, netting seven times in his first season with the club and scoring six times in the 2019/20 campaign.

2. Terrell Thomas

Terrell Thomas joined Wigan Athletic on a free transfer after his release from Charlton Athletic. The defender struggled to make an impact at the DW Stadium, making eight appearances in the first half of the season before being sent out on loan to Sutton United, where he played 20 times.

Thomas left Wigan after just one year, leaving to join AFC Wimbledon in 2018. Since then, he has gone on to play 65 times for the club and has been a fixture in the Dons’ starting 11 this season under both Wally Downes and Glyn Hodges.

3. Gavin Massey

Another current Wigan player who joined in the early days of Paul Cook’s tenure as boss is forward Gavin Massey. The attacker joined from Leyton Orient after impressing for a relegated side, scoring eight goals and laying on three assists in their promotion-winning season.

The 27-year-old remains a part of Cook’s first-team plans and has gone on to play almost 100 times for the club, featuring in 98 games across all competitions, netting 11 goals and laying on nine assists in the process.

4. Christian Walton (loan)

Christian Walton made his first loan move to Wigan Athletic in Cook’s first window as manager. The Brighton and Hove Albion loanee starred in between the sticks in his loan spell with the club and was brought back for a second loan campaign in 2018.

Over two seasons on loan with Wigan, Walton made 69 appearances and kept an impressive 30 clean sheets in the process, becoming a fan favourite at the DW Stadium. Now, he is out on loan in the Championship with Blackburn, where he is continuing to impress.

5. Callum Elder (loan)

Elder became Wigan’s fifth signing of the 2017 summer transfer window, joining on a season-long loan deal from Leicester City. Previously spending time with Mansfield, Peterborough, Brentford and Barnsley, the left-back arrived with decent experience of League One football. Elder made 33 appearances for the club, scoring one goal and laying on three assists.

The defender has since spent a stint on loan with Ipswich and now plays for Hull City, who he joined on a permanent basis from Leicester City last summer.