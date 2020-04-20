EFL launches investigation into Charlton Athletic takeover

Sky Sports are reporting that Charlton’s takeover by East Street Investments is being investigated by the EFL.

The ownership at The Valley has been a big concern over the last few months. The nonsortium led by Tanhoon Nimer purchased Charlton from former owner Roland Duchatelet for £1 back January this year. The deal included a clause that other assets including the clubs training ground and stadium were also bought from the Belgian businessman by the summer.

The concerns have been rife over the last few months and now the majority shareholder Tanhoon Nimer is being investigated by the English Football League, as he is yet to satisfy the EFL’s request for proof of funds to fund the club.

However, he is not the only person being investigated. Former Executive Chairman Matt Southall and another former board member, Jonathan Heller, are also being investigated by the league for possible misconduct. Both Southall and Heller were removed from their positions after a civil war engulfed the club over the running of the day-to-day business at The Valley.

The club has until Wednesday to respond, with all parties involved to present evidence on the takeover and the timeline in which the shares of the club were passed.

An EFL statement, given to Sky Sports, read: “The EFL has commenced formal investigations to ascertain whether breaches of EFL Regulations and/or other misconduct occurred in relation to the takeover of Charlton Athletic in January 2020.

“The League has the right to investigate any Club, Official or Player for any suspected or alleged breaches of its Regulations, under EFL Regulation 83.

“The EFL will be making no further comment at this time.”