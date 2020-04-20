‘I’ve been in pain all season’ – QPR striker opens up about ongoing injury issue

Queens Park Rangers striker Jordan Hugill has had what would have been regarded as a solid season for most Championship strikers with the season yet to conclude, however, an underlying injury issue has prevented him from elevating his game to new heights.

Hugill, on loan from West Ham United till the end of the season, has scored 13 goals in all competitions. Whilst this represents a decent output, Hugill will be wondering what could have been for both himself and QPR when reflecting back on a season that has been plagued with an injury issue.

The 27-year-old striker has suffered, at what was first thought as a minor groin issue, however, the surgeon told Hugill that there was a lot more damage than he thought there was.

He began the season in a rich vein of goalscoring form as him and Nakhi Wells built up a strong partnership in the Hoops forward line, with Hugill netting five goals in his first 6 Championship games.

A steady start to the season in front of goal continued as he ended the month of November with 8 goals, whilst QPR’s attacking exploits continued to flourish. Hugill then struggled to find the net in the next 10 matches where most of his involvement came from the bench.

The striker will undergo surgery on the minor groin injury during this long break away from the action and he will be hoping that this operation will transform his fortunes.

Speaking to QPR’s official website, Hugill explained how this injury issue has been something that he has had to deal with all season:

“I’ve been in pain since the start of the season really – since the very first game. Me, the manager and the medical staff have been managing it really well.

“This window of opportunity gave me that chance to get it sorted and put no pressure on a comeback because we don’t know when football will be back.

“I was in pain and to get through games I was taking anti-inflammatories. It was a case of managing the pain I was in.

“The pain was quite a lot at one point. I had an injection in my pubic bone as well to try and settle that pain down.

“It was difficult, but I came to QPR to play football and I wasn’t going to let anything stop that for me.”