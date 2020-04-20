Leeds United Italian Jobs – what happened to Souleymane Doukara?

Frenchman Doukara qualifies as an ‘Italian job’ through his arrival with the first waves of players who accompanied Massimo Cellino into Leeds United from the Italian leagues upon his arrival as Leeds United’s new owner. Whilst not hitting the heights many had likely hoped for, Doukara did make some impact.

The powerful, stocky Meudin-born striker arrived on an initial loan from Cataniain mid-July 2014 before that was hastily converted into a permanent deal at the start of September in what turned out to be a £2.2milion deal. Not all things ran smoothly, he was a member of the cry-off ‘Sicknote Six’ who dodged the game against Charlton at the end of the 2014/15 season.

His effort was also called into question several times as was his fitness and ‘Douks’ became another one of those frustrating players whose promise never really was fulfilled. He went on to feature 93 times for Leeds United (18 goals/nine assists) before the club cut their losses and he moved on to Turkish side Osmanlispor on a free transfer in late August 2017.

Whilst not winning universal support at Leeds United, Doukara will be remembered for one goal in particular (below) during his time at the club:

Souleymane Doukara – movin’ on and life after Leeds United

Doukara stayed for just five months at Osmanlispor, featuring in 19 games and scoring five goals before a further move in Turkey to Antalyaspor at the end of January 2018. He made 41 appearances for his new side, scoring 16 goals and providing eight assists.

That goal-scoring form brought about a £1.8million move to Saudi side Al-Ettifaq in late Agust last year. So far this season, Doukara has gone on to feature in 21 games for the Saudi side, scoring once and providing two assists.

Despite whatever other moves he makes, he will still be remembered for that goal against Nottingham Forest with his first touch of the ball after trotting on as a substitute and positioning himself on the edge of the box.