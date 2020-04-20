Five players Paul Cook could sign for Wigan Athletic this summer

Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook will be keen on adding to his squad this summer. Here are five players he could target for the Championship side-

Daniel Johnson, Preston North End– The Latics’ boss is a big admirer of the midfielder and tried to sign him last summer. He proved tough to lure away from Deepdale but Wigan could try again in landing his signature over the coming months.

Mark Duffy, Sheffield United- Cook managed the experienced attacking midfielder at Chesterfield five years ago. Duffy, who is out of contract at Sheffield United this summer, has spent this season out on loan from the Premier League side at Stoke City and ADO Den Haag.

Kieron Freeman, Sheffield United- The right-back also played for Cook at Portsmouth during a loan spell in 2016. He has seen his first-team opportunities at Bramall Lane limited in the top flight and may seek a move away soon for more game time.

Armand Gnanduillet, Blackpool- The 6ft 4inc striker crossed paths with Cook at Chesterfield and is out of contract in June. He has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season for the Seasiders and would offer the Latics another option in attack. He has been linked with fellow second tier side Charlton Athletic in the past.

Christian Burgess, Portsmouth- He is another free agent Wigan could target this summer. His current contract at Pompey is expiring and the centre-back was a key player at Fratton Park during Cook’s reign there as manager. Could he reunite with his former boss at the DW Stadium?