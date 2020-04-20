“The passion, the support we get every week is like nothing else” – Ben White hails Leeds United supporters

Leeds United loanee Ben White has hailed the supporters and revealed playing at Elland Road is “unlike anything he’s experienced before” in an interview with TalkSPORT.

White is currently on loan at Leeds from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion and has become a firm fan’s favourite with a string of impressive defensive performances.

During the interview he also claimed that the players are fully prepared to finish the job when the season resumes and hopes that promotion is beckoning.

“I’d been to Eland Road before and it was unbelievable and that was only half full then,” White said. “Playing at a packed Elland Road each week has been something else. The passion, the support we get every week is like nothing else I’ve ever experienced before.”

During time away from the training ground, the Leeds players have been given fitness programmes and are expected to return in good physical condition in preparation for the resumption.

White said: “All the boys are working hard every day and we’re ready to finish the job when we get back. We’ve kept up our fitness levels, we haven’t had any days off. We’ve had programs sent through every day to complete. They’re tough.”

The whole of Leeds United would undoubtedly love to keep a player of the calibre of Ben White at the club for next season but understand that there will be huge competition for his services.

They will be hopeful upon hearing how much White is enjoying his time at the club at their chances of securing him on a long-term deal but know that they must be a Premier League team next season to stand any chance of keeping the centre-back.