Five players Lee Bowyer could sign for Charlton Athletic this summer

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer may be using the break from football to identify potential signings for the summer. Here are five players he could target-

Curtis Davies, Derby County- The experienced defender is a former teammate of the Addicks’ boss from their days at Birmingham City together. Davies, who has played for the likes of Luton Town and Hull City in the past, is an option for Charlton this summer and would add more depth to their defensive ranks.

Cameron Jerome, Goztepe- He is being linked with a return to England over the coming months and also played with Bowyer at St. Andrew’s. The ex-Crystal Palace, Norwich City and Derby striker is a proven goal scorer at Championship level.

Freddie Sears, Ipswich Town– The Tractor Boys may face a battle to hold onto him this summer if they remain in League One next season. Bowyer crossed paths with Sears as players at West Ham United and may see him as a possible cheap acquisition.

Junior Stanislas, AFC Bournemouth- His game time in the Premier League has decreased over the past couple of campaigns and he could seek a move away. Bowyer also played with him with the Hammers. The winger would be ideal for Charlton and would bolster their attacking options.

Josh Cullen, West Ham United- He has impressed on loan at the Valley over the past two seasons on loan. The Addicks would love to sign him on a permanent basis but luring him away from the top flight could prove tough. Cullen, who is 24 years old, has previously spent time at Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers in the past.