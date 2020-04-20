Nottingham Forest look set to lose important defensive duo if they fail to win promotion

Nottingham Forest look set to lose important defensive duo Matty Cash and Joe Worrall if they fail to win promotion this season as reported by Football Insider.

There were interested suitors for Cash in January with West Ham United having tabled a £12million fee which was rejected by the East Midlands club as they look to retain their prized assets for their promotion push.

Forest would be looking for in excess of £18million for the right-back which may put off potential bids from Premier League sides with Cash’s lack of top-flight experience.

Worrall is also a highly rated defender with both of them having come through the academy ranks at Forest and having signed new long-term contracts with the club.

Cash is contracted with Sabri Lamouchi’s side until 2023 but should Forest remain a Championship club next season, his head could be turned by a move to the Premier League.

Worrall, who has been an ever-present for Forest in 2019/20, signed a two-year extension in February that ties him to the City Ground until 2024.

With the recent crisis surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic, Forest may be forced to cash in on two of their talented stars as they look to balance their financial books with them set to lose out on a huge amount of revenue as games look set to be played behind closed doors if the season does resume.

The club could face a huge deficit in income if no supporters are present at their home games and this could change their stance surrounding possible transfers.