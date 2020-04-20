“They need to look a little bit higher” – Danny Mills underwhelmed by Leeds United transfer speculation

Danny Mills has revealed that he is underwhelmed by the transfer speculation linking his former club Leeds United with Oxford United youngster Cameron Brannagan as reported by Football Insider.

Mills has claimed that Brannagan would struggle for game time at Elland Road should they win promotion to the Premier League and thinks they need to aim higher in the transfer market if they want to be successful.

Brannagan has been valued at around £3-5million but due to the current Coronavirus pandemic, this figure could be halved due to ongoing financial difficulties for most clubs meaning Leeds could be even more tempted to swoop for the midfielder.

With Leeds set to receive around £170million if they win promotion they will have a much better financial backing and Mills said they need to spend their money more wisely.

“If they get into the Premier League they need to look a little bit higher,” he said. “Maybe this could be one for the future. Oxford are doing very well at the moment and look like they are going to get promoted from League One and he may want to stay there.”

“Is he going to go to Leeds and play every week? I do not see that scenario happening. I think he would be better staying another season at Oxford and playing week in week out.”

“The younger players are becoming a bit savvier and realising playing games is more important. One more year playing every week can get him a better move in 12 months’ time.”

Brannagan has been an influential figure at Oxford and it is unlikely they would be willing to let him go unless they receive a fee that matches their valuation.