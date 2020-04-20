“It’s in my head” “unbelievable” Leeds United and what it means to Rui Marques

Rui Marques started his journey in football for Swiss side FC Baden, taking in the likes of Hertha Berlin and VfB Stuttgart before landing at Portuguese side Maritimo in 2004. Marques left Maritimo the following July, heading to England an Leeds United for their 2005/06 campaign in the Sky Bet Championship. He speaks fondly of his time at Elland Road, and much more, in this conversation with BBC Radio Leeds’ Adam Pope.

He arrived with Leeds United under the managership of Kevin Blackwell in a season when Leeds United finished 5th in the table, progressing to the Play-Off Final at Wembley, losing 3-0 to a very good Watford side. It was a season that also saw him feature for Hull City in a two-month loan spell from March-May 2006. He didn’t feature for the Whites and made just the one appearance for the Tigers in a 1-1 away at Ipswich.

The following season was a disaster for the Whites, finishing rock-bottom after a 10-point deduction for entering financial administration imposed after United, who were mathematically relegated, entered into a CVA. It was that season, starting under Blackwell and finishing under Denis Wise, that Marques made his debut for the Whites in a 2-1 win against Coventry City. He went on to make a further 17 appearances that season.

In total, fighting managers who didn’t see the worth that he brought to the side, Marques made 95 appearances for the Whites across his time at the club. In those 95 games, the 19-cap Angolan international scored four goals and provided one assist, becoming a firm crowd favourite.

Speaking to Popey, one of the first things that he spoke about was the size of the club and what he felt upon his arrival. On his topic, he said: “This club is such a massive club. When I was in Leeds, the feeling I got that this club needs to be, should be in the Premier League not in Championship.”

He went on to revisit this later in the conversation adding: “I’m really proud to wear the shirt. It’s a massive, massive club, unfortunately, I didn’t have the chance to take the club to the Premier League like this was one of my dreams when I was at Leeds.”

Part of him wearing the shirt, something he spoke at length about was his need to constantly prove his doubters at management level wrong and maintain his confidence. Marques was very candid about this and spoke at length about one incident between himself and the club’s approach to him. On this matter he said:

“I remember when Denis [Wise] and Gus [Poyet] came to the club they spoke to me the first time was to get rid of me. They tried to pay me off to leave the club and I said no…I said to them ‘No. If you do that you need to pay me everything that I have in the contract, you know. I will not accept your offer. First of all, I do not understand why I am not playing because obviously now you come to the club, you see someone without confidence because I’ve been one-and-a-half-years playing for reserves.” Interview with BBC Radio Leeds’ Adam Pope (20.04.2020)

When asked at the end by Popey what his best moment was at Leeds United he was quick to answer – that overcoming of the -15 start to the first season after demotion to League One. Calling it “unbelievable” he then went on to add “It’s in my head and it’s gonna stay for the rest of my life” and “It’s gonna stay in my memories forever.“