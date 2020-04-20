Who were Tony Mowbray’s first 5 Blackburn Rovers signings and where are they now?

Since becoming Blackburn Rovers manager in February 2017, Tony Mowbray has helped the club make a return to Championship football and they are now challengers for a place in the top six.

In his time at Ewood Park, Tony Mowbray has been able to shape his squad with plenty of signings. Here, we take a look at Mowbray’s first five signings as Blackburn Rovers manager and delve into where they are now.

1. Bradley Dack

Tony Mowbray could not have asked much more of his first signing as Rovers manager. Dack joined Blackburn from Gillingham for £750,000 having been named as League One’s Player of the Season in the campaign prior to his move. Dack became an instant hit with the club and remains one of their star performers to this day.

Since signing, Dack, 26, has played in 114 games for Blackburn, netting 46 goals and providing 42 assists from attacking midfield. He is currently out of action with an ACL injury he suffered earlier this season and is working his way back to full fitness.

2. Ben Gladwin

Gladwin signed from Queens Park Rangers to become Mowbray’s second signing as Blackburn boss. The midfielder made 11 appearances in the early stages of his first season with the club but a knee injury hampered his time at Ewood Park.

He missed the majority of the 2017/18 season and all of the 2018/19 campaign. Gladwin returned to fitness this season, featuring once for the club’s Under-23s side before leaving on a free transfer in the January transfer window, joining MK Dons. Gladwin has gone on to play nine times for the League One side, netting one goal.

3. Richie Smallwood

Richie Smallwood joined on a tree transfer to further bolster Mowbray’s midfield ranks, signing from Rotherham United. In his first season with the club, Smallwood was a mainstay in the starting 11, playing in 52 games across all competitions, including every League One game.

Since Rovers’ promotion to the Championship, Smallwood’s involvement has been more limited. In total, he has notched up 87 appearances for the club across all competitions but has not made a Championship appearance for the club this season.

4. Peter Whittingham

Peter Whittingham was the fourth addition to Mowbray’s ranks in his first transfer window as Blackburn manager. He signed for the club on a free transfer after leaving Cardiff after 10 years in South Wales, where he earned his status as a Bluebirds legend. Whittingham appeared in 24 games across all competitions for Rovers before leaving the club at the end of his deal in summer 2019.

Sadly, Peter Whittingham passed away in March of this year after suffering head injuries in an accidental fall which devastatingly cost him his life. He goes down in history as a Cardiff City legend and an EFL great that was taken far too soon.

5. Dominic Samuel

Dominic Samuel left boyhood club Reading in the summer of 2017 to join Mowbray at Blackburn Rovers. He featured frequently in their promotion-winning season in 2017/18, scoring eight goals and laying on six assists in 41 appearances.

Since Rovers’ promotion to the second-tier, he has found that most of his game time has come with the club’s Under-23s, playing just 10 Championship games across two seasons.