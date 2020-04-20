West Brom could be ‘open to offers’ for striker who has hinted at SPL move

West Bromwich Albion could be ‘open to offers’ for striker Charlie Austin who has recently not ruled out a move to the SPL as reported by Football Insider.

Albion are on course for promotion to the top flight once the season resumes and it is believed that Austin may be deemed surplus to requirements with him having not hit the ground running as much as many anticipated.

West Brom are six points clear of third-placed Fulham and on target to achieve promotion to the Premier League along with Leeds United.

Manager Slaven Bilic is a huge admirer of Austin but considering he has failed to nail down a regular place in the starting XI this season in the Championship, the Croatian doesn’t believe he will be a consistent starter in the Premier League either.

Should a fee of around £2million be offered for the 31-year-old, Bilic could be tempted to part ways with the former Southampton forward and reinvest those funds into other areas of their squad.

Austin has recently hinted that he could be open to a move to the SPL in an interview with Open Goal Podcast saying: “Celtic, when I was at Burnley. Neil Lennon did an interview on Sky Sports saying ‘he’s someone that we’re looking at’. I was on the phone to my agent saying, ‘look is this going to happen?’”

“It’s something that I would have done. Nothing ever materialised after that and nothing has since. The Old Firm derby is the pull, isn’t it, to play in Scotland. If the opportunity came up, would I go? I think so yeah,” Austin said.

Austin has been a prolific figure at the clubs he has played for but has struggled for form and with injuries in recent years and there is a huge question mark of whether he could once again step up to the plate at Premier League level.