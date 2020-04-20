“It puts you right in the frame again” – Nottingham Forest star believes Leeds United and West Brom can be caught

Nottingham Forest star Matty Cash believes they can still catch Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion when the season resumes in an interview with Sky Sports News.

Forest are currently fifth in the table and ten points behind second-placed West Brom and 11 behind league leaders Leeds United with nine games to go.

Fulham and Brentford occupy the spots in third and fourth but the right-back thinks that the top two are in touching distance if they can string some good results together when the season gets up and running again.

“We have got to take every game as it comes. If you win five in a row and Leeds and West Brom lose a couple then you are right in the frame again,” Cash said.

“Play-offs would be a great achievement from where we’ve been before. We have been nowhere near in the four or five years I have been here. But if we keep winning games you never knows.”

There is no doubt that the top two in the division have set the pace so far this season and it would take an almighty effort for Forest to take one of the automatic promotion places with Leeds and West Brom needing to lose around four games with the Midlands side having lost just five all season long.

The 22-year-old does have every right to be optimistic with Aston Villa winning ten games in a row to move from mid-table to snatching a play-off place and now find themselves in the Premier League. It will be interesting to see how it pans out once the season does resume.