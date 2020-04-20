Leeds United Italian Jobs – where is ‘Fear the Beard’ Antenucci now?

Mirco Antenucci was something of an unknown quantity when the Italian striker joined Leeds United as one of the first waves of imports brought over from the Italian leagues by new owner Massimo Cellino. Of the multitude that arrived, Antenucci was one of those who made an impact.

He was a player who the fans took to and his beard became an icon on many t-shirts and placards held by fans in the crowd. The thing was, he could finish chances and that is evident from the videos (below) of his contributions across both seasons he was with the Whites. Not all things ran smoothly, he was a member of the cry-off ‘Sicknote Six’ who dodged the game against Charlton at the end of the 2014/15 season and he didn’t appear for the traditional ‘lap of appreciation’ after the last home game but he was largely a success.

He featured 89 times for Leeds United across all competitions in his two seasons at Elland Road scoring 19 goals and providing eight assists. Some think he may have scored more in light of an alleged clause that could have triggered a new deal with Cellino said to have ordered his benching.

After two seasons with the Whites, a growing family and a yearning to return to Italy brought about a free transfer back to Italy with SPAL.

Mirco Antenucci – movin’ on and life after Leeds

Antenucci featured 109 times for SPAL in his time at the club, scoring 36 goals and providing 13 assists. 68 of those games, 16 of those goals (11 in 2017/18) and five of those assists came during two seasons with SPAL in Serie A.

In mid-July last year, Antenucci dropped down two tiers to Serie C-C with Bari. He’s played 29 games in Italy’s third-tier competition this season, scoring 20 goals and adding three assists. As I said, Antenucci could always finish and is still doing that at 35 years old.