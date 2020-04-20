“It would cut travel costs” – Radical changes as proposal suggests regionalisation divide for EFL clubs

A new proposal which has suggested radical changes could see a divide based on regionalisation seeing West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United separated as reported by Leeds Live.

Football’s finances are being hit hard during the Coronavirus pandemic and this latest suggestion would see each of the three divisions below the Premier League — Championship, League One and League Two — next season divided into north and south sections.

As it stands, this would see Leeds and West Brom in separate divisions with everyone playing 11 home games each.

In the Championship, the likes of Leeds, Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke City and Preston North End would be included in the Northern section whilst West Brom, Birmingham City, Fulham and Queens Park Rangers would be amongst the Southern section.

EFL chiefs are considering this as a possible option for next season as a suggestion once this season has been decided on its resumption.

The report says: “A league revamp would involve the 12 teams in each sub-division clashing home and away before coming together for play-offs to decide promotion and perhaps relegation.”

“This would, in theory, reduce the risk of the competition having to shut down in the wake of new Covid-19 outbreaks. It would also cut travel and accommodation costs.”

This would of course mean fewer games and in turn less revenue for clubs who are already struggling financially due to the suspension of the football season.

There are flaws in this plan but with the football world currently in crisis, everything is being discussed in terms of finding the best solution possible.