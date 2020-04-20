EFL plans which could be an advantage to West Brom but a real negative for Leeds United

EFL have discussed radical plans which could be of an advantage to West Bromwich Albion however, it could be harmful to Leeds United as reported by The Telegraph.

Football League clubs who defer players’ wages could be subjected to transfer restrictions in the summer which prevents them from spending millions of pounds in the transfer market.

Leeds United, Brentford and Wigan Athletic are among the Championship clubs who have made deferral agreements so far with their first-team squads and although this helps them financially at present, in the long-term it could be damaging to their hopes of improving their squad.

At this current time, West Brom are one of the teams who have so far not had to defer players’ wages and therefore would not be restricted to these rules and permutations.

It has been reported that none of their players or staff have been placed on furlough and manager Slaven Bilic has revealed that this squad have agreed to pay the remaining 20% from their own wages to cover their losses.

In reference to these rules, the source has said: “If you’re building up liabilities and not paying what you owe, that becomes very challenging in two respects – one is in terms of the impact of the players you owe money to, and the second is on the competitive aspects in relation to clubs who haven’t deferred wages.”

“If you defer a substantial element and then go out and spend £10million in the transfer market when a club that has paid their players in full can’t then afford to spend in the market, can that be right?”

“You can’t have a complete transfer embargo but you might have restrictions on fees or a stipulation that X per cent of the money has to go to paying off the players’ deferred salaries first because the whole basis of deferrals is that you haven’t got any money.”

Clubs undoubtedly must be extremely careful before making the decision to place any of their staff on furlough as the positives now could soon prove to be negatives that may impact their long-term future.