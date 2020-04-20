Leeds United Italian Jobs – where is ‘Warrior’ Bellusci now?

It is safe to say that there was genuine hope when Leeds United fans heard they were going to be signing an Italian central defender nicknamed ‘The Warrior’ there was genuine fan interest. Giuseppe Bellusci was definitely a warrior and was definitely combative…not in the way many fans would want though.

The no-nonsense centre-back more than got the back up of Leeds United fans. He put in comedic performances, at times, and once replied to Twitter trolling from one fan wit ha personal invitation to travel to Thorp Arch to fight him mano-a-mano. There were tales of Sol Bamba chasing him around the car park at Elland Road and an FA investigation for alleged racism levelled at him by Norwich City’s Cameron Jerome.

His time at Elland Road saw him make 61 appearances for the Whites after his £2.7million move from Catania in late August 2014. But, it wasn’t all that bad at Elland Road for Bellusci. There were moments in his time at Leeds United such as the following goals that shone a little positivity.

It was never going to last though, the gaps in both his character and football would be a testament to that. The comedic defending continued and further distanced him from Leeds United’s supporter base who can be demanding at the best of times. This was further exacerbated by his involvement as part of the ‘Sicknote Six’, a sextet of players who all pulled out of playing for the Whites at the end of the 2014/15 season away at Charlton. He struggled through the following season – it was clear he was never going to last the terms of his contract.

Giuseppe Bellusci – movin’ on and life after Leeds

Bellusci left Elland Road on an initial season-long loan to FC Empoli ahead of the 2016/17 campaign, appearing 33 times (one goal) for them that season. With a return to the Leeds United set-up never being on the cards, he left in early August on a free deal to Palermo as the Whites cut their losses with the fiery Italian.

He spent two seasons at Palermo, featuring in 59 games for the Serie B side and scoring the one goal. This season saw him transfer on another free deal, leaving Palermo for Serie C-A side AC Monza. He’s featured in 22 games for the third-tier side in all competitions this season, scoring once in the Coppa Italia in the 4-3 second-round win over Benevento.