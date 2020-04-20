Lee Johnson’s first 5 Bristol City signings and where are they now?

Loyalty is something that is greatly lacked in the modern game with managers being shifted when results don’t fall in their favour. The Championship is somewhat of a managerial merry-go-round with managers jumping from club to club. Therefore, when looking at a list of the division’s longest-serving managers, it isn’t surprising to see Lee Johnson top the list with his four-year allegiance to Bristol City.

During his tenure at Ashton Gate, Johnson has transformed a team immediately threatened by relegation, to a side who have been on the brink of a playoff spot in recent times.

The steady progression of Bristol City has been contributed by the owners faith installed in the manager, with personal and financial backing.

Whilst this faith is a testament to the owner’s loyalty towards Johnson, it is hoped that the Robins boss will repay the trust shown towards him by guiding Bristol City into the Premier League for the first time.

Here we look at the first five signings brought into the club by Johnson, while also discovering the path those players have taken since leaving Ashton Gate.

Josh Brownhill

The most consistent of City’s signings under Lee Johnson. The energetic midfielder earned himself a reported 10 million pound move to Premier League outfit Burnley in January.

The 24-year-old has had to be patient for game time, with Jack Cork and Kieran Westwood being the preferred options in central midfield.

Gary O’Neil

The veteran central midfielder arrived on 1 July with Josh Brownhill but suffered multiple injuries towards the latter end of his contract with the Robins.

He last played for Bolton Wanderers in the 2018/19 season, and despite them suffering relegation to League One, his efforts were recognised by the supporters as he won the clubs Player of the Year Award.

Lee Tomlin

Impressed initially on loan but his form disappeared as time went by, with the club eventually selling him onto Cardiff where Tomlin remains now,

He endured a loan spell with Nottingham Forest in 17/18 and more recently, he returned on loan to Peterborough United last season.

The midfielder was stuck in limbo, with Cardiff wanting to get rid but no club was willing to take him.

However, since the appointment of Neil Harris in 2019, Tomlin has managed to get his career back on track. The 31-year-old has scored 7 and assisted 7 in this Championship campaign.

Diego De Girolamo

A young attacking midfielder who joined up with the U23s though he did make one senior appearance in the League Cup for the Robins.

After two unsuccessful loans with Cheltenham Town and Chesterfield, De Girolamo – an Italy youth player – was released in 2018.

De Girolamo now plies his trade with Buxton FC, a side who find themselves in the lower steps of the non-league pyramid in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Hordur Magnusson

The 27-year-old defender was signed from Juventus as a squad player, featuring 52 times in his two seasons at Ashton Gate.

His performances in those games earned him a move to CSKA Moskow in the summer of 2018 where he became an integral part of their defence.

The left-back or left-sided centre-back went from playing in the Championship to playing in Europe. He was a part of the Moskow side who defeated Real Madrid in the Champions League in 2018.