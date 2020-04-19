“Transfer embargo” Leeds United and others could feel Championship wrath over pay deferral plans

Football remains suspended for the foreseeable future as social distancing and the need to stem to tide of the COVID-19 virus take precedent. No game means no fans through the turnstiles and that means no revenue streams for club. As such, some clubs have had their players take wage referrals to help out during this financial crisis. However, Sun reporter Alan Nixon says that this strategy could come back to haunt these clubs.

Clubs such as Leeds United, Swansea, Wigan and others such as Luton Town have already come to deferral arrangements with their players and Nixon says in writing for The Sun that this stance is annoying several Sky Bet Championship sides who have paid their stars as per their contracted terms.

Naming West Brom, Preston North End and Middlesbrough as among three clubs who “have stood by their players in full during the crisis,” Nixon says that such clubs are unhappy that those outfits deferring wages will be in an advantageous position in the transfer window when football starts up again and the window is active.

Quoting the words of one unhappy supremo’: “It [deferring wages]is just kicking the can down the road. These clubs should be in for a transfer embargo.” Strong words there but then these are also followed up by equally strong sentiments.

The supremo carries on to say: “Why should those who balance the books and pay their players in full be punished? We won’t sit back and watch these teams make signings.” That veiled threat of ‘we won’t sit back’ intimates that there is a sentiment that is wrong and that clubs feeling aggrieved by this will push for action.

Nixon hypothesises that things could heat up if clubs deferring wages then use the funds coming in to strengthen their squads.