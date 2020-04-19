5 Defenders who starred on loan for Hull City, including Robbie Brady

The rise of Hull City AFC has been nothing short of remarkable since the turn of the century, back-to-back promotions from 2003 to 2005 saw the Tigers return to the Championship, before finally reaching the Premier League in 2008.

Five promotions, three relegations, three different owners, a stadium move, an FA Cup final appearance, and a brief stint in Europe later has made for a turbulent 20 years in East Yorkshire.

Whilst the backroom staff has been altered significantly during this period, so has the playing staff and many loan players have graced the hallowed KCOM Stadium turf in that time. Here is a list of five players who made an everlasting impact in Hull City’s backline while on loan:

GK: Vito Mannone

During a spell on loan in the 2011/12 season from Arsenal, Italian goalkeeper Vito Mannone impressed in-between the sticks for Hull and relished the opportunity of being a first-choice keeper.

He became a cult-hero as a loan figure and was appreciated by the Hull supporters for his commanding presence in the area and superb shot-stopping. A run of games between January and February saw him go 9 hours and 44 minutes without conceding a goal, setting a club record for most consecutive clean sheets.

RB: Ahmed Elmohamady

Initially signed on a loan spell from Sunderland in the summer of 2012, Elmohamady was an integral part of Hull City’s promotion season that year operating as a wing-back in a 3-5-2 system built by Steve Bruce.

The loan deal was soon made permanent the following year where the Egyptian featured in every single one of Hull City’s matches in their 2013/14 Premier League campaign. A season where the Tigers defied the odds by reaching an FA Cup final and for their efforts, a brief stint in Europe followed.

CB: Andrea Ranocchia

The Inter Milan centre back, signed by Marco Silva as extra defensive cover, joined Hull in January 2017 to help in their battle against relegation.

Although City didn’t achieve their aim of staying up, Ranocchia built up an indispensable partnership with Harry Maguire. He was a part of a defence who kept back-to-back clean sheets against Manchester United and Liverpool.

Whilst Ranocchia effectively ended Hull’s chances of staying up when his initial miss-kick in the 3rd minute was pounced upon by Zaha in a crunch match against Crystal Palace to stay up, the Italian defender did find the net twice, including the winner against West Ham United at the KCOM.

CB: Paul McShane

No-nonsense defender Paul McShane joined on an initial loan deal from Sunderland in Hull’s debuting Premier League campaign in the 2008/09 season.

This loan became permanent in 2010, and from then on McShane became a legend among Hull supporters. He scored on the final day of the 2012/13 season against Cardiff in what would help to seal their promotion, he also scored in extra time in Hull’s Capital One Cup quarter-final tie against Tottenham Hotspur in 2013.

McShane was an extraordinary figure during an association that spanned seven campaigns at the KCOM Stadium. His talent and technique failed to elevate him above team-mates, but the defender’s perseverance and drive encountered few rivals.

LB: Robbie Brady

Brady was signed on loan from Manchester United in the 2011/12 season by Nigel Pearson who utilised him as a winger, both left and right.

However, it was the managerial appointment of Steve Bruce in June 2012 who focused his development towards several positions. Bruce signed Brady on a permanent deal later that summer and this was the beginning of an inspired window of transfer business.

He found most enjoyment when operating in the left wing-back position in the pioneering 3-5-2 system that brought both Bruce and Brady success.

In the 2012/13 Championship season, Brady turned out 32 times, scoring 4 and assisting 13 times. These numbers from wing-back helped propel Hull to promotion in Bruce’s first season in charge.

During his four year association with the Tigers, Brady was adored by supporters for his wand of a left foot that once terrorised Championship defences from set-pieces.