“I don’t give it a second thought” – Millwall defender links to Aston Villa and Southampton not worrying Gary Rowett

Speaking to London News Online, Millwall manager Gary Rowett has said he is not reading to much into the transfer speculation surrounding star defender Jake Cooper, who has been linked with a move to the Premier League ahead of the summer transfer window.

Jake Cooper has played in every minute of Millwall’s Championship campaign this season, providing to be a mainstay in the Lions’ defence under both Neil Harris and Gary Rowett. The 25-year-old’s strong performances have been attracting interest from the top-flight, with the likes of Aston Villa and Southampton said keen on Cooper.

And, ahead of the summer transfer window, Milwall boss Gary Rowett has been discussing Cooper and the transfer speculation surrounding the Bracknell born defender. Speaking to London News Online, Rowett said that he is not giving a second thought to the speculation. He said:

“A lot of players are going to be linked to other clubs because they are performing really, really well and you’re sat in the top 10 of a very competitive league in the Championship. But at the same time there is certainly no panic for the club that he’s going elsewhere. He is a player we want to be here for a long time and develop with us – hopefully, he can see the progression.

“I don’t read too much into the situation. If you think about January there were so many stories about Jed [Wallace] but he is still our player and performing well.

“You take it as part and parcel of the game, so I don’t read an awful lot into it until someone at the club says: ‘We’ve had a £10million bid for Jake Cooper’. Until then I don’t give it a second thought. It’s more how can we keep Coops improving and getting better – because his performances have improved since the season has gone on.”

With Millwall understandably keen to see Cooper remain at The Den for the long-term future, it will be interesting to see if Aston Villa, Southampton or any other clubs attempt to pry him away from the Championship side in the summer transfer window.