“Always done a job” “true professional” Leeds United star would handle Premier League says former White Whelan

Stuart Dallas is something of a utility player for Leeds United, at least he has been this season. The 29-year-old Cookstown Cafu has started all 37 of United’s games this season, completing 98% of Leeds United’s total. on-field minutes. Due to his versatility, former Whites striker Noel Whelan, in talking to Football Insider, thinks that Dallas would cut the mustard in the Premier League.

Dallas’ time for the Whites this season has largely been split between left-back and right-back, a position that he’s comfortable in despite starting out as a left-sided midfielder. He has also played eight games in the opposite wide-right position this season whilst also taking up a more central midfield role on seven occasions this season.

All of that has seen him pick up three goals and one assist as well as many plaudits from observers and pundits about just how his multi-position style slots well in Bielsa’s plans. It is also from this that former White Whelan gets his views and states his opinions.

Commenting on the roles that Dallas has played this campaign, Whelan states: “He’s always done a job, he’s never let the team down or the manager.” Whelan then goes on to point out that: “He [Dallas] looks in a great place right now, playing with a smile on his face and we’re seeing the full potential of an international who can cut it in the Premier League, absolutely.”

Whelan then turns his attention to the specifics of what has led him to believe that the Northern Ireland international can cut it in the Premier League. Arrowing down on these, he adds: “I’ve been mightily impressed with his attitude, his performances, his work rate. From seeing him this year and the improvement that we’ve seen, we’ve actually got a full season out of Stuart Dallas.”

Leeds United sit poised and ready for promotion at the top of the Sky Bet Championship table and Stuart Dallas has proven he’s a big reason why they sit thus.