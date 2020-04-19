Former Leeds United owner Cellino positive for Coronavirus – “Tests must be done”

According to reports coming through from Italy and sources such as Il Messaggero, former Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino has confirmed he tested positive for Coronavirus and reiterated his stance against the recommencement of Serie A.

It was six years ago this month that Massimo Cellino walked into Leeds United, buying the club from Bahraini-based investment bank GFH Capital. Many were hoping that Cellino was the saviour of the Whites after disastrous ownership under the likes of GFH and, before them, Ken Bates.

However, despite some straightening of finances and steadying the ship, Cellino’s madcap antics in other areas struck a bad chord with elements of the Leeds United supporter base. Kneejerk decisions, spats with staff, sackings of respected members of the club did little to endear him to one of the more demanding supporter bases in English football.

One aspect that rightly riled fans was his fiery character and stubborn nature. That has folowed him through football and is still present during his ownership of Serie A side Brescia, a team rooted to the base of Italy’s top-tier competition.

Cellino confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19 saying “I had it in place,” the former Leeds United owner continues to reiterate that he has no desire for Serie A to start up again amid the still prevalent pandemic. He defiantly states that he’d rather be relegated than see his players take to the field and when pressed on this, added: “The tests must be done and they must all be negative before leaving again. If churches don’t reopen in Phase 2, how does Serie A start again? If I see risks, I won’t let the team play“.