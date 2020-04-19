“Things you love to see” – Derby County ready transfer swoop for Burnley ‘keeper

According to a report from The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Derby County were lining up a possible free transfer swoop for Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

75-time England international Joe Hart has fallen down the pecking order with Premier League side Burnley and his current deal is set to expire at the end of the season. And, Hart has now been linked with a free transfer move away from Turf Moor.

Championship outfit Derby County are among the sides said keen on bringing Hart in on a free transfer this summer, but a potential swoop for the ‘keeper depends on the financial situation at Pride Park.

Turkish outfit Besiktas have also been linked with a move for the 32-year-old, but their move for Hart rests on whether or not they can strike a deal for Liverpool ‘keeper Loris Karius, who has spent the campaign on loan with the club.

Hart is reported to be keen on making a move away from Burnley at the end of his deal in search of more consistent first-team football. He has played just three times across all competitions for Sean Dyche’s side so far this season, sitting on the bench for all 29 of Burnley’s league games so far this season.

Hart is a vastly experienced ‘keeper, making 537 senior appearances across the span of his career. The ‘keeper – who started out with Shrewsbury Town – has spent the majority of his career with Manchester City, who he won the Premier League with twice, also playing in the Champions League on 42 occasions.

It will be interesting to see where Hart is playing his football next season, with Derby among the sides ready to offer him a route out of Turf Moor.

As for the supporters’ verdict on the reported interest, one Derby County account gave their seal of approval on Twitter, saying:

