“Class” “This is beautiful” – Leeds United fans respond to poignant Barnsley tweet

Football is a sport bred on rivalry – it’s in the blood is the competition between sides. The passion in the fans is played out on the pitch and reverberates back to the terraces. Passion at its most pure.

Yet, at times, all that rivalry takes a back seat. That passion needs to be railed back. There’s a time and a place for all that. In times of loss, football tends to forget the boundaries which keep fans apart and the beauty which is the ‘football family’ shines through,

An example of that happening came earlier today at bang on 3 pm courtesy of Barnsley:

3 pm was the time that Barnsley, the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship, would have been scheduled to kick off their game against Leeds United at Elland Road. The above tweet is poignant for more than the reason that it serves as a memorial for the passing of Norman Hunter yesterday, the combative defender succumbing to coronavirus.

There’s the element that tied in the match between the two and the timing of the tweet but there is also the fact that Hunter was at Barnsley as a player (1979-82) and manager (1989-90). This gives Leeds United and Barnsley fans a shared sense of loss as well as a shared sense of grief.

The simplicity of the tweet from Barnsley’s media team, the timing of the tweet, in fact, everything about the tweet hasn’t been lost on Leeds United fans. Rivalry put aside, and rightly so, Whites fans have been quick to comment on the tweet from their South Yorkshire rivals.

Poignant Barnsley tweet remembering Norman Hunter – Leeds United fans comments

