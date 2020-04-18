The 72
The 72
Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer applauds the home fans after the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Charlton Athletic and Scunthorpe United at The Valley, London, England on 22 April 2019.
Championship

“Never going to happen” Charlton boss Bowyer can’t see season starting again

By on 0 Comments
Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer applauds the home fans after the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Charlton Athletic and Scunthorpe United at The Valley, London, England on 22 April 2019.

As of mid-March, the developing COVID-19 pandemic closed down not only society due to the necessity for social distancing and large crowd management but also sport. The EUROs were postponed until next year as were the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Football still remains closed down and there is no real light at the end of the tunnel as to when it will start up again. ELF chairman, Rick Parry, has said that clubs under his jurisdiction shouldn’t start training until at least May 16 with a projected 56-day window after necessary acclimatisation to round off all unfinished Football League business such as current seasons and playoffs.

IN OTHER NEWS:  "Devastating news" "Gutted" - Leeds United fans react to Noel Whelan's Hunter tweet

However, uncertainty rules the roost at the moment when it comes to football and no one is truly sure of if/when football is coming back. Well, not everyone because outspoken Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has his thoughts (below):

Amid the positivity that some have, saying football will begin and be played out behind closed doors, Bowyer strikes a negative note. He states: “I just think there’s too many barriers at the moment to say that we’re gonna get back playing.”

IN OTHER NEWS:  Huddersfield Town scouting overseas markets for possible signings

In direct contradiction to what EFL chief Parry thinks, Bowyer says: “We won’t be training in the middle of May like what they’re saying. It’s never gonna happen.” That mid-May training would be necessary to get players up to speed for the exertions that they would then face in a condensed season-end.

Bowyer is most pessimistic when summing up his thoughts and adds: “People are losing their lives and then what, you’re just gonna allow football to carry on? I just can’t see it. I really can’t.”

About Author

My usually loud cynicism has turned to quiet optimism with the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United. I'm a father to three loud children; two fully-grown and one eight-year-old who thinks he is. My main job is in teaching but I find it cathartic to write about football when the opportunity arises. I mostly write about Leeds United but turn my hand to other clubs.

Related Posts