“Never going to happen” Charlton boss Bowyer can’t see season starting again

As of mid-March, the developing COVID-19 pandemic closed down not only society due to the necessity for social distancing and large crowd management but also sport. The EUROs were postponed until next year as were the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Football still remains closed down and there is no real light at the end of the tunnel as to when it will start up again. ELF chairman, Rick Parry, has said that clubs under his jurisdiction shouldn’t start training until at least May 16 with a projected 56-day window after necessary acclimatisation to round off all unfinished Football League business such as current seasons and playoffs.

However, uncertainty rules the roost at the moment when it comes to football and no one is truly sure of if/when football is coming back. Well, not everyone because outspoken Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has his thoughts (below):

“There’s too many barriers to say we’ll be back playing.” “We won’t be training in the middle of May. Never gonna happen.” “People are losing their lives but you’re going to let football carry on? I can’t see it.”@CAFFOfficial boss Lee Bowyer doubts the season will start soon pic.twitter.com/emmPNPuQfk — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 18, 2020

Amid the positivity that some have, saying football will begin and be played out behind closed doors, Bowyer strikes a negative note. He states: “I just think there’s too many barriers at the moment to say that we’re gonna get back playing.”

In direct contradiction to what EFL chief Parry thinks, Bowyer says: “We won’t be training in the middle of May like what they’re saying. It’s never gonna happen.” That mid-May training would be necessary to get players up to speed for the exertions that they would then face in a condensed season-end.

Bowyer is most pessimistic when summing up his thoughts and adds: “People are losing their lives and then what, you’re just gonna allow football to carry on? I just can’t see it. I really can’t.”