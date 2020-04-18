“Classic Sullivan and Gold” “Absolute shocker” – Birmingham City fans weigh in after former player reveals club testimonial charge

Martin Grainger started his career in football at Colchester United and came to Birmingham City at the start of July 1996 for a fee of around £500,000. He spent the rest of his career with the Blues other a half-season loan to Coventry City running from July 2003-January 2004.

A year after returning to Birmingham from the Sky Blues, Grainger retired on New Year’s Day 2015. The left-back’s career at St Andrew’s ended after 266 appearances for Birmingham which brought him 28 goals.

As with all long-serving players, Grainger was granted a testimonial by the club. Something which happened later in 2005 and was the subject of this reminiscent post from freelance photographer Roy Smiljanic who captured the essence of the night.

TF’s last ever appearance in a @BCFC shirt?? @Gringo3333 testimonial match in ‘05. Great night was had by all and with all three managers turning out on the night for Martin as a testament to his time at the Club. pic.twitter.com/MLn6ryoLn0 — Roy Smiljanic (@roy_smiljanic) April 17, 2020

A Birmingham XI under the charge of Barry Fry and including the likes of Geoff Horsfield and Dele Adebola faced off against Steve Bruce’s Blues side of the time with even Trevor Francis getting a run-out.

Smiljanic’s tweeted picture brought back many a memory but it is one reminisce from Grainger himself that has sparked somewhat of a furore from Blues fans.

On the back of the tweeted photographs of the night, Grainger retweeted them with the following comment:

Couldn’t believe it in the days after the club charged me £6800 for the use of the ground https://t.co/tRh4CsHkAW — Martin Grainger3 (@Gringo3333) April 17, 2020

As is understandable, Grainger’s comment gained traction on Twitter and many Birmingham City fans couldn’t help but comment at their former left-back’s rejoinder. The majority of the comments that his tweet drew are, of course, based around the sheer incredulity that a long-time servant of the club was billed as part of his testimonial. Here are some of those, admittedly more printable, comments from Birmingham City fans who replied.

Birmingham City fans comment after former player reveals testimonial charge

Classic Sullivan and Gold. — Jack (@JackBCFC_) April 17, 2020

Absolute shocker from Blues there. — Jon Pearce (@jon_pearce) April 18, 2020

That’s a joke that is. But not surprised from them to be honest. — Michael Jabbari (@mike1983jabbari) April 17, 2020

Classic penny pinching Sullivan and Gold. Absolute disgrace. — James (@bcfcjames) April 18, 2020

They charged my wife £200 for an on pitch presentaion for my 40th…and wouldn’t even give her a match ticket — Dixie (@Dixie_Dean_) April 17, 2020

You should have left booted the invoice into the Tilton and told em to come and get it! Like you did with Muscat! @Gringo3333 always a blue! Great times! Thanks for memories! — Mark Shenton (@placii21) April 17, 2020

