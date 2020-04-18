“Classic Sullivan and Gold” “Absolute shocker” – Birmingham City fans weigh in after former player reveals club testimonial charge

The 72
Martin Grainger started his career in football at Colchester United and came to Birmingham City at the start of July 1996 for a fee of around £500,000. He spent the rest of his career with the Blues other a half-season loan to Coventry City running from July 2003-January 2004.

A year after returning to Birmingham from the Sky Blues, Grainger retired on New Year’s Day 2015. The left-back’s career at St Andrew’s ended after 266 appearances for Birmingham which brought him 28 goals.

As with all long-serving players, Grainger was granted a testimonial by the club. Something which happened later in 2005 and was the subject of this reminiscent post from freelance photographer Roy Smiljanic who captured the essence of the night.

A Birmingham XI under the charge of Barry Fry and including the likes of Geoff Horsfield and Dele Adebola faced off against Steve Bruce’s Blues side of the time with even Trevor Francis getting a run-out.

Smiljanic’s tweeted picture brought back many a memory but it is one reminisce from Grainger himself that has sparked somewhat of a furore from Blues fans.

On the back of the tweeted photographs of the night, Grainger retweeted them with the following comment:

As is understandable, Grainger’s comment gained traction on Twitter and many Birmingham City fans couldn’t help but comment at their former left-back’s rejoinder. The majority of the comments that his tweet drew are, of course, based around the sheer incredulity that a long-time servant of the club was billed as part of his testimonial. Here are some of those, admittedly more printable, comments from Birmingham City fans who replied.

