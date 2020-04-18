The 72
Andrea Radrizzani of Leeds United (Owner) during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Leeds United at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London, England on 18 January 2020.
“Go on offer 20 quid” – Leeds fans respond after owner says club will “top up” £5.07 Ben White offer

Ben White has turned in the performances this season over 37 games that have caught the eyes of many Premier League sides and caught the imagination of many Leeds United fans. One of those fans is Daniel Auton, a five-year-old who has taken it upon himself to write to Brighton (tweet – below) and ask for them to sell their defensive star to the Whites.

Brighton, in a swift move, has written back to the youngster where, tenderly, they have explained that they cannot sell Ben White to Leeds United as they view him as far too important a player for their club.

As it stands, 22-year-old White will have to take the 37, ever-present games that he has under his belt at Elland Road and the nine to come as his total for United. The Poole-born youngster has featured in every minute of every game for Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds side this season, predominantly in his natural centre-back position with three forays into defensive midfield as cover for the injured/suspended Kalvin Phillips.

He is poise personified and Leeds fans are fully aware and would love the youngster to join the ranks at Elland Road permanently. However, with the growing interest in him comes the realisation that his price tag is also rising and that ‘bigger’ clubs that Leeds United will be better placed to step in should Brighton be in a mind to sell.

However, that didn’t stop Whites owner Andrea Radrizzani taking time to personally congratulate Daniel on his letter and send the youngster a promise:

That reply from Radrizzani has caught the imagination of Whites fans over on Twitter and they have latched onto it and added their own replies. Here are some of those replies from Leeds United fans.

“Go on offer 20 quid” – Leeds United fans respond to Radrizzani Ben White tweet

And finally, who could honestly resist this ‘monster’ offer?

