“Go on offer 20 quid” – Leeds fans respond after owner says club will “top up” £5.07 Ben White offer

Ben White has turned in the performances this season over 37 games that have caught the eyes of many Premier League sides and caught the imagination of many Leeds United fans. One of those fans is Daniel Auton, a five-year-old who has taken it upon himself to write to Brighton (tweet – below) and ask for them to sell their defensive star to the Whites.

Brighton, in a swift move, has written back to the youngster where, tenderly, they have explained that they cannot sell Ben White to Leeds United as they view him as far too important a player for their club.

💙 Thanks to young @LUFC fan Daniel who recently wrote to us regarding @ben6white. 👏 We've replied accordingly 👇#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/lFpxMQWo1w — Brighton & Hove Albion (at 🏡) (@OfficialBHAFC) April 18, 2020

As it stands, 22-year-old White will have to take the 37, ever-present games that he has under his belt at Elland Road and the nine to come as his total for United. The Poole-born youngster has featured in every minute of every game for Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds side this season, predominantly in his natural centre-back position with three forays into defensive midfield as cover for the injured/suspended Kalvin Phillips.

He is poise personified and Leeds fans are fully aware and would love the youngster to join the ranks at Elland Road permanently. However, with the growing interest in him comes the realisation that his price tag is also rising and that ‘bigger’ clubs that Leeds United will be better placed to step in should Brighton be in a mind to sell.

However, that didn’t stop Whites owner Andrea Radrizzani taking time to personally congratulate Daniel on his letter and send the youngster a promise:

Great job Daniel! You are welcome to join the club and help victor orta after your school 🙂 We will top up your offer for Ben and go back to Mr Barber #mot 💪💪🙏🙏💛💙 — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) April 18, 2020

That reply from Radrizzani has caught the imagination of Whites fans over on Twitter and they have latched onto it and added their own replies. Here are some of those replies from Leeds United fans.

“Go on offer 20 quid” – Leeds United fans respond to Radrizzani Ben White tweet

Go on offer 20 quid let’s blow Brighton out of the water. This wouldn’t effect FFP either — Barney V2 (@barney___21) April 18, 2020

absolutly love this and it really made me smile well done t @andrearadri @OfficialBHAFC and Daniel for bringing some joy to lockdown…for the record I also have £8.17 which I am happy to throw in for Ben — michaelhead (@michaelheadact) April 18, 2020

This is brilliant bants from the young lad and great that Brighton are playing their part in trolling Radz 🤣🤣well played Andrea — Doc (@333doc1) April 18, 2020

This is great something to put a smile on Leeds fan faces . Well done to all parties involved and Daniel I’m happy to add to your offer 👍😉👏👏👏 — Leeds till i die💛💙 (@lufconmyleg) April 18, 2020

Daniel can you send a letter to PSG too please mate — Andy Tunstall (@TunnyMOT) April 18, 2020

And finally, who could honestly resist this ‘monster’ offer?

Add in a packet of Monster Munch and a Kinda Bueno then they can’t refuse 👌🏻😂 — Lee Maspero (@Leemo_LUFC) April 18, 2020