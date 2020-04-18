Leeds United and Swansea City loan ‘target’ to be assessed by Liverpool ahead of possible summer transfer

According to The Athletic journalist James Pearce, Liverpool are set to assess young striker Rhian Brewster in pre-season before deciding whether or not to send him out on loan once again.

Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster headed out on his first loan deal in the January transfer window, linking up with Swansea City and former England youth coach Steve Cooper until the end of the season.

Leeds United were among the sides also interested in Brewster before he agreed on a move to the Liberty Stadium and earlier this month, Football Insider claimed that the Whites could look to reignite their reported interest in the young striker. The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath also reported that Swansea could look to link up with Brewster again once his initial loan deal comes to an end.

Now, The Athletic journalist James Pearce has offered an insight into Liverpool’s stance regarding Brewster’s situation, saying that he thinks the Premier League leaders plan on assessing the striker in pre-season before making a decision over his immediate future. He said:

“I think the plan is to assess him in pre-season and make a call then. He has impressed at Swansea but of course there’s a massive difference between doing well there, in the Championship, and making an impact for Liverpool. I can see another loan being the best option for his development, rather than sticking around as a squad player.”

Brewster has played 11 times for Swansea since signing on loan in the summer and netted four goals before the suspension of the season. It will be interesting to see how the 20-year-old’s situation develops over the course of the summer and whether Liverpool offer him a shot at first-team football under Jurgen Klopp or look to send him out on loan again to further his development.