Swansea City favourite has “fallen in love with south-west Wales” during loan stay

Speaking to the club’s official website, Swansea City’s loaned in goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has said that he has “fallen in love with south-west Wales” during his time on loan with the Jacks.

Since signing on loan from Newcastle United last summer, goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has become a firm favourite among Swansea City supporters. The young ‘keeper has been Steve Cooper’s number one all season and rightly so.

Woodman has kept 11 clean sheets in 37 Championship appearances, conceding 45 goals in the process. Only four goalkeepers have kept more clean sheets than the Swansea loan man this season, helping the Swans to 11th place, three points away from the play-off positions with nine games remaining.

With the football season still under suspension, Woodman has taken the time to reflect on life on loan with Swansea City. Speaking to the club’s official website, Woodman says he found it very easy to settle in at the club and that he has “fallen in love with south-west Wales”. He said:

“The people here made it very easy to settle. They’re so nice and I felt I needed to see everything around me because I want to understand what life as a Jack is all about.

“We have beautiful beaches. I hadn’t actually been on a beach in Britain before I came to Swansea. I’m told there are a few around Newcastle, but I didn’t get around to seeing them. You can’t help but be on a beach here because you’re surrounded by them. I love Rhossili, Caswell and Langland Bay. There’s a few more I’ve been to, while I need to tick off Tenby and the Pembrokeshire coastline when this lockdown is over because I’m told it’s really nice there too.

“The boys keep telling me that I’ve got to have a BBQ on the beach too as that’s really popular. So it’s a great place to live and work because there’s so much to do here. I’ve fallen in love with south-west Wales.”

Woodman went on to add that he is now excited to return to action as he looks to help Swansea finish the season in impressive fashion in an attempt to earn a place in the Championship play-offs.

“I’m just looking forward to helping the team as much as possible when the season restarts as we have the quality to push into the play-offs during the remaining nine games.”