OPINION: Could Covid-19 waves ruin the 2020/2021 campaign?

There is one major factor which does not seem to have been mentioned in the discussions regarding the continuation of the English Football League following the Coronavirus pandemic, the potential waves of the return of the virus throughout the 2020/2021 season.

The footballing community are hoping to see UK lockdown measures reduced and hopefully removed in the coming weeks and months, allowing the 2019/2020 season to resume and be completed.

It is fair to say that the 2020/2021 campaign is expected to have a later start that planned but the concern is that the new season becomes even more disrupted than the current one with the anticipated return of the Coronavirus.

With there being no vaccine readily available, the UK is unlikely to see the back of the Coronavirus for some time. This could mean that while the number of deaths and confirmed cases significantly reduce for a period, the virus could return in several waves throughout the 2020/2021 season, potentially resulting in further periods of lockdown to enforce social distancing. Some scientists are predicting as many as six further waves of Coronavirus before the majority of the population become immune or receive a vaccine.

It is believed that the UK could be waiting between six and 18 months for a vaccine meaning that the 2020/2021 could face a series of disruptions.

In my opinion, it is time for the English Football League to give some serious thought to how the Sky Bet Championship, Sky Bet League One and Sky Bet League Two could look as competitions next season. Should a full campaign be scheduled or could the season be structured in a much-reduced format until 2021/2022 when the battle with the virus may have been won.