A general view of Elland Road during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 20 January 2018. Photo by Craig Zadoroznyj.
Championship

“Heartbreaking” “Filled with sadness” – Leeds United fans respond after former player Hughes tweets Hunter video

We are living in strange times what with the COVID-19 pandemic and the truly devastating course it is carving across the world. That course has touched home personally for Leeds United fans in that it has robbed them of club legend Norman Hunter, a player they rightly claim as one of their own.

Hunter was born in the north-east, at Eighton Banks in Gateshead in 1943, signing for Leeds United as a 16-year-old. He made his first-team debut in 1962 as an 18-year-old on September 8, a 2-0 Elland Road victory against Swansea City. He went on to feature a further 725 times for the Whites over his time at the club before later moving to Bristol City and Barnsley.

He also became an England international, earning 28 caps (two goals) and was an unplayed squad member, and 1966 World Cup winner, with England under Sir Alf Ramsey.

After retiring from football, Hunter went on to take up a hospitality role and he continued in that forthright manner which won him the nickname ‘Bites Yer Legs’, a carryover from the tenacity that he showed during his playing days at the West Yorkshire club.

Tributes have rightly been coming in from the football community and many warming memories have been shared for a man whose toughness and steel on the field was also matched by a silkier, more nuanced side that was evident in his play. One memory of the great man was posted to Twitter (below) yesterday by former Leeds United United man Andrew Hughes:

Such a warming and personal post was always going to gain a degree of traction from Leeds United fans. Here’s a collection of their responses.

