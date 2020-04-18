Birmingham City starlet receives transfer advice amid continued Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund links

Speaking to Sky Sports News (quotes via Birmingham Live), Birmingham City coach James Beattie had advised Blues starlet Jude Bellingham to “keep his feet on the ground” amid continued transfer interest from Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund.

Birmingham City youngster Jude Bellingham has enjoyed a thoroughly successful breakthrough season at St Andrew’s, becoming a fixture in Pep Clotet’s starting 11 at the age of just 16. The young midfielder has featured in 35 games across all competitions so far this season, scoring four goals and laying on three assists in the process.

Bellingham’s performances saw him heavily linked with a move away from Birmingham in the January transfer window but he remained with the Blues. But, with the summer window coming ever closer, speculation is growing regarding his future with Clotet’s side.

The Sun reported that the likes of Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are hopeful of completing a deal, while Chelsea have also been said keen.

Amid the continued speculation, Birmingham City coach James Beattie has given some advice to Blues starlet Bellingham. The former Southampton, Everton and Sheffield United striker has advised the youngster to keep his feet on the ground and to make the decision that is best for him and his future. He said:

“Jude’s a very good player. He’s a very nice young man as well, which is very important. He’s a good person – but potential is a dangerous word. I think if Jude keeps his feet on the ground and keeps developing, then he’ll be a very, very good player. I just think there’s a lot of pressure on him at the moment.

“He handles it very well and I just think he needs the right sort of people around him giving him the right sort of advice. Like I say, if he keeps his feet on the ground and his headstrong, which he’s more than capable of doing.

“Jude’s best advice is to just concentrate on his football, let that do the talking, and then when it comes to the decision, makes sure it’s a decision that he’s happy with and that he’s not making the decision on behalf of somebody else.”