Manchester United poised to release ex-Leeds United and Tranmere Rovers left-back

Manchester United are set to release defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson this summer, as per a report by the Manchester Evening News.

The left-back is expected to move on from Old Trafford this summer and become a free agant.

Borthwick-Jackson, who is 23 years old, has risen up through the youth ranks with the Premier League giants but has failed to nail down a regular first-team spot there. Instead, he has endured various loan spells away in the Football League to gain experience.

He is currently on loan at League Two side Oldham Athletic having joined them on a deal until the end of the season during the January transfer window.

Borthwick-Jackson made his Manchester United senior debut in a top flight fixture against West Bromwich Albion in November 2015 and has since played a further 13 times for them in all competitions.

The ex-England Under-20 international’s first taste out on loan came at Wolves in the 2016/17 season. He then joined fellow Championship side Leeds United for the next campaign but only made six appearances for the Whites.

Borthwick-Jackson has since found himself in the lower leagues at Scunthorpe United, Tranmere Rovers and now Oldham since his spells at Molinuex and Elland Road. He will now be weighing up his options over the coming months as he prepares for his first time of not being on the books at United.

He is a decent option for clubs in the Football League this summer and will have a point to prove for the rest of his career.