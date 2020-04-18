Stoke City to rival Glasgow Rangers in pursuit of Scottish Premiership target man

Stoke City will battle with Rangers to sign Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes this summer, according to a report by the Scottish Sun.

The Potters are expected to delve into the Scottish market this summer as Michael O’Neill gears up for his first full season in charge of the Championship side next term.

Dykes, who is 24 years old, has scored 12 goals in all competitions for Livingston this season and has also gained ten assists. The Scottish Premiership side will face a major battle to hold onto him over the coming months with Rangers also keen on landing him.

The Queensland-born forward started his career in his native Australia with spells at Mudgeeraba and Merribac before moving to Scotland for a brief spell at Queen of the South in 2014 but returned down under shortly after.

Dykes spent a year back in Australia and played for Redlands United, Gold Coast City and Surfers Paradise Apollo before going back to Queen of the South in June 2016. He went onto become a regular for the Doonhamers and was later snapped up by Livingston in January 2019.

He has since become a key player for Livi and could be on his way to England this summer with Stoke interested in a move for him. The Potters are set for a busy transfer window as they look to improve on their poor past two campaigns in the second tier.

Dykes, who is 6ft 2inc, would offer Stoke more options and depth in attack if they can lure him to the Bet365 Stadium.