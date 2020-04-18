‘Covid-19 game-changer’ could yet see Stoke City target remain at Dundee United

Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland has been linked with a whole host of clubs south of the border in recent weeks with Sky Bet Championship club Stoke City thought to be one of the front runners for his signature.

The 24-year-old signed a three-year deal with The Tangerines last summer and has grabbed the headlines after netting 28 goals in just 32 outings on Tayside.

The glut of goals has resulted in a number of clubs pondering approaches for Shankland this summer with a potential hefty seven-figure transfer fee possibly being too much for Dundee United to turn down.

Despite the fact that Shankland is expected to leave Tannadice Park, manager Robbie Neilson has told The Courier that the financial impact of the ‘Covid-19 game-changer’ could yet hinder the English clubs chasing his star man such as Stoke City. Neilson is hanging onto the faint hope that Shankland’s admirers from the south may not be in the position to submit sizeable transfer offers for the player this summer, allowing Dundee United to retain the forward’s services for their long-awaited return to the Ladbrokes Premiership.

The Tangerines were promoted back to the top flight this week following a four-year absence with the Scottish Professional Football League voting in favour of ending the current season early due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Shankland failed to score a goal in the top flight of Scottish football during his 17 appearances with former club Aberdeen and the player may feel challenged to erase that unwanted record. possibly adding a further twist to the mounting transfer speculation.

When the transfer window reopens, Shankland will undoubtedly be a name which is commonly mentioned and there could be twists and turns to a potential transfer saga yet before we find out which club the player will represent next term.