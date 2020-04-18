Newcastle United targeting Ipswich Town duo Luke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes

Newcastle United are interested in Ipswich Town duo Luke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes, according to a report by the Chronicle Live.

The Premier League side have set their sights on the League One pair as they aim to bring in some young talent this summer.

Woolfenden, who is 21 years old, has established himself as a key player for the Tractor Boys this season under Paul Lambert but they will face a major battle in holding onto him over the coming months.

The promising youngster joined the club at the age of 11 and has risen up through the youth ranks at Portman Road. He has also gained first-team experience out on loan at Bromley and Swindon Town in the past.

Downes is also on the radar of Steve Bruce’s Newcastle. The midfielder, who is a former England Under-20 international, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and is also a product of Ipswich’s academy.

He has played 74 times for the Tractor Boys so far in his career, chipping in with three goals. He also spent time out on loan at Luton Town a couple of seasons but has since become one of the first names of Lambert’s team sheet.

Ipswich look set for another campaign in the third tier next season and might face losing two of their key assets this summer. Woolfenden and Downes could be two names to watch out for in the top flight next term if Newcastle can lure them to the North-East.