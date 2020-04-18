“Broke a kid’s heart” “Son’s crying” – Leeds United fans respond to Brighton letter to young Whites fan

‘Pontus Jansson’s leaving!’; cue Leeds United fan hysteria. ‘We are replacing him with a loanee youngster’; cue panic and anger and raised heart rates. Then Ben White arrived and, after a few performances, everything was back to normal. Why? Well, Ben White is an absolute baller, that is why.

His ‘baller status’ was pretty much guaranteed quite early on in the ever-present 37 appearances that he’s made for the Whites this season, a season where he has not missed a single minute in Marcelo Bielsa’s side. His coolness, composure, and consistency have stood out, no matter who he plays at the side of.

Such have been his displays that Premier League sides have started to circle and take serious notice of him including champions-elect Liverpool. Some Leeds United fans cling onto faint hope like a floundering man clings to loose wood after a shipwreck that the Whites will bring him to Elland Road on a permanent basis.

It’s the same sort of hope that, in these football-less days, has led young Leeds United fan, Daniel Auton, to pen this letter (tweet – below) to White’s parent club Brighton and Hove Albion, to which the Seagulls have sent a reply.

💙 Thanks to young @LUFC fan Daniel who recently wrote to us regarding @ben6white. 👏 We've replied accordingly 👇#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/lFpxMQWo1w — Brighton & Hove Albion (at 🏡) (@OfficialBHAFC) April 18, 2020

Youngster Daniel, who says that he is five years old, asks Brighton whether Leeds can buy him and offers to contribute the £5.07 in pennies that he has in his piggy bank. The Seagulls write back, dashing youngster Daniel’s hopes, saying that Ben White won’t be sold to Leeds United as he is seen by Graham Potter to be a very important player at Brighton.

Brighton’s tweeting of this exchange was bound to pick up traction with Leeds United fans and here are some of their replies.

“Broke a kids heart” “Cheers Brighton sons crying” – Leeds United fans responses to Brighton tweet

Broke a kids heart, nice one. Do the right thing and accept the offer. — Steve Turner (@SteveLTurner) April 18, 2020

Cheers Brighton sons crying. Nice one x — DanieI HoIt (@holtdaniel123) April 18, 2020

Its Victor Orta really.😂 — BielsaCarajo 🇦🇷 (@carajo_bielsa) April 18, 2020

😂😂😂 — Billy McGlennon (@chuckielufc) April 18, 2020

On the flip side, does this mean bens going back end of the season ? Gutted to see him go — kyle thomas (@kyletho44269790) April 18, 2020

That’s clearly Bielsas handwriting 😉 using an innocent child – for shame 😜 — Ash Bradley (@AshWillBradley) April 18, 2020

Clearly the start of a negotiation. I think he should go back with £17. — Bryn (@BrynLaw) April 18, 2020

I’m willing to match Daniel’s offer so thats £30.14, we have any more? — Andy Tunstall (@TunnyMOT) April 18, 2020