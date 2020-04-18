Newcastle United winger admits he has one future wish after Magpies

According to the Chronicle Live, Newcastle United winger, Matt Ritchie has said that he would one day like to return to his roots and Portsmouth, the club that he began his football journey at.

Ritchie, now 30 years old and approaching 31 in September, started out his football at Portsmouth, the Gosport-born Scottish winger joining them in 2002. He was at the south coast club until early January 2011 and a £270,000 move to Swindon Town.

Two years later, at the end of January 2013, he left Swindon for Bournemouth is a move reported to be around the £400,000 mark. Three seasons at the Cherries saw him put in the kind of performances that convinced Newcastle United to spend nearly £11million to take him to St James’ Park at the start of July 2016.

Since joining the Magpies, Ritchie has featured in 140 games, scoring 22 goals and adding 26 assists. He’s featured 10 times in this season’s suspended Premier League campaign and has a new deal lasting until the summer of 2023. However, he’s already identified his next challenge – a Pompey return.

In words carried by the Chronicle, Ritchie says his next step is to return to his roots. Commenting on this he said: “To play for Portsmouth was a dream – and I do feel I’ve got unfinished business there, for sure. I feel I’ve got a good five to seven years in the locker still and I’ve just signed a new contract with Newcastle, where I’m really enjoying my time. But in my head my next challenge is definitely to play for Portsmouth again – and have an impact.“