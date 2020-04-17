“Resounding failure” Leeds United jefe Bielsa a having it easy with Whites

Leeds United have become a football entity reinvented and revitalised under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa. Proof of that is most evident in the way he’d turned the bare-bones of a middling side inherited from Paul Heckingbottom to promotion contenders in his two seasons at the Elland Road helm. However, he hasn’t convinced Chilean football journalist Hans Marwitz according to Chilean source ADN.

Under Paul Heckingbottom, Leeds United limped to 13th place in the table in what was a second-half of the season typical showing from the Whites. Up until the beginning of January, United were glowing under their previous coach Thomas Christiansen before it all started to fall apart. Results went, Christiansen went and, during the summer, Heckinbottom also went.

Incredulity was the flavour of the day when news filtered through that Leeds United were linked to Marcelo Bielsa. The man is looked up to as almost a God by other coaches such as Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino with many others hanging on his every word. Bielsa came in, made changes and Leeds United are flying.

However, renowned reporter Marwitz isn’t entirely convinced by Bielsa and in an interview (33:26- below) answers a question about who the most influential on Chilean football between the now-Leeds United boss and Mirko Jozic made his point very clear.

Marwitz’s answer was delivered with haste and he stated: “Jozic. Bielsa is a guy who does not convince me. Now I think he will be promoted with Leeds, but Leeds is the same as Iberia. It is a team that does not have a drag. It is not a well-known team, [but it]is gigantic. Bielsa has had three missed opportunities. Listen, in France as a coach he was a resounding failure.”

Marwitz then continues by commenting on how, despite this ‘resounding failure’, Bielsa is still revered. He said: “People keep chanting Bielsa, Bielsa, Bielsa, Bielsa. I don’t know, there is an absurd Bielsamania.”

Marwitz prefers Yugoslav manager Jozic who coached Chilean side Colo-Colo between 1989-1993 and led the Chilean club to Copa Libertadores glory.