Leeds United need Lasogga moments in Augustin’s body at season’s end

Leeds United wanted a striker in January and went all out to land Southampton’s Che Adams. Saints boss Ralf Hassenhutl kyboshed that idea and made him a part of his plans. Instead, the Whites brought in the talented and powerfully-built young French striker Jean-Kevin Augustin.

He came without being fully up to Bielsa-scratch levels of fitness and saw just 48 minutes of action over three games before a hamstring twinge did for him and delivered him to Leeds United’s medical staff who see more action than Holby General.

The enforced break in football due to the COVID-19 pandemic means that Augustin has had extra time to get rehabilitated as well as getting closer to that peak of fitness that Marcelo Bielsa demands. Video proof of the latter has emerged and it has genuinely gotten Leeds fans more than a little excited.

He looks leaner and meaner than he did when first being snapped up by the Whites and with nine games to go, once the season restarts, Leeds United fans are hoping that they have a brand new player on their hands. What I am saying is that they should be hoping to revisit past glories brought to them via Pierre-Michel Lasogga.

Leeds United need Lasogga moments in Augustin’s body

When Leeds United brought in German striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga on loan from Hamburger SV, there was much hope that they’d got themselves that striker they had been looking for. It’s safe to say that, over his first few games for the Whites, he became something of an instant hero; the trouble is it didn’t last across the whole of his loan. Still, the former German Under-21 international scored 10 goals and four assists in that time.

The big German started off like a steam train with a Man-of-the-Match performance in his debut against Burton Albion who were thrashed 5-0 at Elland Road in the early-September sunshine. That day he scored two goals and provided two assists. In fact, in his first nine games for the Whites, Lasogga scored five goals and added four assists.

Big Kev has just nine games left at Elland Road to make an impact. Look, you can’t expect a deluge of goals but how many Leeds fans out there would accept a series of Lasogga moments but in Augustin’s body? Moments like this one (below):

I’m pretty sure that most Leeds United fans would!