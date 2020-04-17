“Devastating news” “Gutted” – Leeds United fans react to Noel Whelan’s Hunter tweet

Leeds United lost one of their own this morning with the sad news of Norman Hunter’s passing. Hunter was admitted to hospital last week after contracting COVID-19 strain of coronavirus.

Hunter was born in Eighton Banks, Gateshead in 1943 and signed for Leeds United as a 16-year-old, making his first-team debut in 1962 as an 18-year-old on September 8 in a 2-0 Elland Road victory against Swansea City. He went on to feature a further 725 times for the Whites over his time at the club before later moving to Bristol City and Barnsley.

He went on to feature for England making 28 appearances for the Three Lions, 28 appearances where he scored two goals. He was also a World Cup winner with Sir Alf Ramsey’s famous 1966 team, although he was an unused squad member.

His uncompromising, never-give-an-inch style of play earned him the nickname that followed him through his playing career – ‘Bites Yer Legs’ which typified the tough-tackling style that he had. It was a characteristic that never really left him after he retired from the game and he was as uncompromising in his views when speaking his mind to fans.

Leeds United announced the news to fans this morning with a statement of condolence on the club’s website. In a lamentation that will continue to reverberate mournfully around Elland Road beyond today, Leeds United say in an end to the club’s announcement: “He leaves a huge hole in the Leeds United family, his legacy will never be forgotten and our thoughts are with Norman’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan, who will have come into contact with Leeds legend Hunter more than many, posted a more personal tribute to the great Whites defender on Twitter (below):

Completely saddened by the news that our Norman Hunter has passed away , a beautiful player and a wonderfully kind man . The football world has lost a true legend and he will be missed by all the Leeds United community, we thank you for the memories everything u did for Leeds RIP — Noel David Whelan (@NoelDavidWhelan) April 17, 2020

Whelan’s words are heartfelt and have struck a definite chord with Leeds United fans who are still getting used to losing one of their own, a cornerstone of their most successful side ever. Here’s how some of those fans have reacted to Whelan’s words.

Leeds United fans react to Whelan’s words on the passing of Norman Hunter

Devastating news Noel…. Great man great player. A real footballing legend — peter-maurice (@petermauriceuk) April 17, 2020

Gutted Noel 😢 — Tony Hannan (@tonyhannan) April 17, 2020

It’s absolutely appropriate to use the word LEGEND when talking about Norman. He was a great man. — Gary McVeigh-Kaye (@CheKaye) April 17, 2020

Legend is often overused, but not where Norman is concerned, all time @LUFC & @England legend & all time great! RIP Norman. So very, very sad. — Phil Thornton (@Philsno1) April 17, 2020

I think of all the greats we have lost Sir Don Revie, Billy Bremner and now Norman truly awful the way he eulogised about Leeds he knew what was what R.I.P. Norman sleep well — Robert Greenwood (@bobly44) April 17, 2020

Absolutely gut wrenching 😪 — Neil Clayton (@4evalufc) April 17, 2020

Devastating news. Thanks for the memories Norman 🙏 — RIP Norman 😢 (@escapetoprague) April 17, 2020

Gutted. True LEGEND n absolute gentleman. R.I.P Mr Hunter. Defo need to finish the job we’ve started. — Gary Philpott (@gphilpott4) April 17, 2020

Gutted absolutely gutted. — Karen Webb (@karenjohnw) April 17, 2020