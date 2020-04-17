The 72
A general view of Elland Road during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 20 January 2018. Photo by Craig Zadoroznyj.
“Devastating news” “Gutted” – Leeds United fans react to Noel Whelan’s Hunter tweet

Leeds United lost one of their own this morning with the sad news of Norman Hunter’s passing. Hunter was admitted to hospital last week after contracting COVID-19 strain of coronavirus.

Hunter was born in Eighton Banks, Gateshead in 1943 and signed for Leeds United as a 16-year-old, making his first-team debut in 1962 as an 18-year-old on September 8 in a 2-0 Elland Road victory against Swansea City. He went on to feature a further 725 times for the Whites over his time at the club before later moving to Bristol City and Barnsley.

He went on to feature for England making 28 appearances for the Three Lions, 28 appearances where he scored two goals. He was also a World Cup winner with Sir Alf Ramsey’s famous 1966 team, although he was an unused squad member.

His uncompromising, never-give-an-inch style of play earned him the nickname that followed him through his playing career – ‘Bites Yer Legs’ which typified the tough-tackling style that he had. It was a characteristic that never really left him after he retired from the game and he was as uncompromising in his views when speaking his mind to fans.

Leeds United announced the news to fans this morning with a statement of condolence on the club’s website. In a lamentation that will continue to reverberate mournfully around Elland Road beyond today, Leeds United say in an end to the club’s announcement: “He leaves a huge hole in the Leeds United family, his legacy will never be forgotten and our thoughts are with Norman’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan, who will have come into contact with Leeds legend Hunter more than many, posted a more personal tribute to the great Whites defender on Twitter (below):

Whelan’s words are heartfelt and have struck a definite chord with Leeds United fans who are still getting used to losing one of their own, a cornerstone of their most successful side ever. Here’s how some of those fans have reacted to Whelan’s words.

Leeds United fans react to Whelan’s words on the passing of Norman Hunter

