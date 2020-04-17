Leeds United and West Brom in agreement of when 2019/20 season should resume

Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion are reportedly in agreement over when the 2019/20 season should resume as reported by Football Insider.

Both sides believe that the season should resume in the second week of June with the return of top divisions edging closer amid Premier League and EFL plans to complete the current campaigns despite talk of the campaign ending on 30 June with certain clubs pushing for an end of June finish.

A meeting is taking place today between Premier League sides as they look to come to a resolution as to when the season can be concluded with it currently suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

New talks have taken place this week with Government officials about when it could be safe to do return to training in order to complete the campaign.

Championship top two Leeds and West Brom agree a season return in early to mid-June after a pre-season of at least three weeks is a best-case scenario but also a realistic one as they both harbour genuine hopes of promotion and are desperate to avoid the devastation of another season in the second tier of English football.

The only instructions the EFL have currently given is that all teams must not return to training before May 16.

It would mean playing the fixtures, including the play-offs, in an eight week period and almost certainly playing them behind closed doors without the celebration of the supporters.

A solution is certainly needed as to when teams can return to action and a decision ideally needs to be made sooner rather than later despite the issues facing the nation.