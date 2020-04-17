Noel Whelan agrees with Leeds United in pursuit of Oxford United midfielder

Noel Whelan has claimed that Oxford United midfielder Cameron Brannagan would be a ‘great signing’ for his former club Leeds United in an interview with Football Insider.

The former Whites striker believes that ‘at the right price’ it would be a good piece of business for the Yorkshire giants.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it is expected that most clubs will be hit financially due to their lack of incoming funds with the suspension of football still currently in place.

Oxford value Brannagan at around £3-5million but they may have to reduce their asking price if they wish to sell him as clubs could operate on smaller transfer funds over the summer.

Whelan thinks a young, hungry signing such as Brannagan could prove to be low risk for Leeds United: “Young player, came through at Liverpool a player that is thriving, given the opportunity and he’s making a name for himself,” the former striker said.

“Yes, it might be League One but at the same time it’s not just Leeds United that are looking at him either. The kid’s obviously got potential.”

“If there’s something there at the right price, it’s minimum risk but with a lot of gain in three or four years time, it just makes sense, it makes perfect sense.”

“Will he be cutting at Premier League level? It’s a massive challenge but it’s a challenge for everybody in the Leeds United team. I don’t think it’s just whoever comes in, I think it’s a challenge for everyone to prove themselves good enough.”

Brannagan has contributed seven goals and six assists from midfield this season as he has helped guide Oxford to third in the League One table.